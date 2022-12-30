The dean of the faculty points out that “these offers are not usually accepted”, although she acknowledges that they are “very juicy”
That those who graduate in Medicine from the University of Murcia (UMU) and finish their specialty are raffled off in Europe is no secret. But the hunger for doctors beyond our borders already makes the demand extendable even to sixth-year students, the last of the race. Before even putting on the graduation sash
