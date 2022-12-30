FCS says Russia’s foreign trade surplus in 2022 will be record high

First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia Ruslan Davydov said that Russia’s foreign trade surplus in 2022 will be a record, despite the difficulties for energy exports in December. He spoke about this RIA News.

“In terms of the value of foreign trade turnover, we have already overtaken last year. Mainly due to export volumes, we are likely to have a record positive trade balance,” Davydov said. At the same time, he acknowledged that in December the customs authorities observed a decrease in the export of Russian energy resources.

Earlier, the UN reported that the volume of world trade will increase by 12 percent in 2022 compared to last year and will reach a record $32 trillion. At the same time, according to forecasts, Russia will become the only one in the list of the nine largest world economies, faced with a drop in the volume of imports of goods year on year by 17 percent, while exports will grow by only one percent.