Through GSD we can see the video game sales data in Europe for the month of November 2022. In software terms, winning is God of War Ragnarok, albeit on a technicality. As for the hardware, in first position we find Nintendo Switch. But let’s start from the Top 20 videogame software (with an asterisk the games for which the digital data are not known):

God of War Ragnarok (Sony) FIFA 23 (EA) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo)* Sonic Frontiers (Sega) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Football Manager 2023 (Sega) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* The Last of Us: Part 2 (Sony) Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) NBA 2K23 (2K Games) Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) God of War (Sony) It Takes Two (EA) Splatoon 3* (Nintendo) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)

As mentioned, in the first position we find God of War Ragnarok, but in reality the whole thing is only possible because Nintendo does not share eShop data. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, added together, do not beat Ragnarok in physical format by a few units, so if we also had digital data, the two games would certainly be the best sellers (if considered as one, of course). We also point out that six Sony games and six Nintendo games appear in this ranking.

As regards the hardware sales, in first position we find Nintendo Switch, while in second position we find PlayStation 5. However, the Sony console sold half of the Kyoto house console. In third position we obviously find Xbox Series X | S. Sony sold 49% more PS5 than in November 2021, while Xbox saw 22% growth, again compared to November 2021.

Atreus, Brok and Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

In terms of accessories, 1.8 million were sold in Europe as of November 2022, a decrease of 11% year on year. The PS5 DualSense controller is the best-selling, growing 66% year-over-year.

As regards the recharge cards for stores and video games, 2 million were sold (-19%). Top-ups for PlayStation Store, Steam and Roblox dominate, while sales of Xbox and Nintendo cards are declining.

Finally, we leave you with the ranking of the best-selling games in Europe, US / Canada on the PS Store in November 2022.