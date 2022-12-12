After fiesta also there Ford Focus in the 2025 ends his decade-long career. Media will retire after that 27 years old of honorable career, outclassed by SUVs And electric cars. The market trend that favors high-wheeled vehicles and the European imposition on battery-powered ones mark the end of a historic model on the market since 1998.

Ford stops production at Focus, why?

In 2025, the career and production of the Ford Focus will end due to a car market that rewards i crossovers and SUVs and penalizes sedans, medium-sized and station wagons. This trend is evident right in the Ford house where the Puma grows in sales and acclaim at the expense of Fiesta and Focus. With the aim of following the market trend, the Blue Oval on the Focus, as well as on the Fiesta, has also played the card of the raised bodywork active.

Ford Focus Active

Not even this expedient will save the career of the 3-volume sedan which in 2025 is destined to say goodbye to millions of motorists. The farewell to Focus is also motivated by the growing investments that Ford has undertaken in the development of new electric cars.

Ford Focus history and generations

The history of the Ford Focus began in 1998when it replaced the Ford Escort. In 2018 it reached the fourth series and was mainly produced in sedan, estate and crossover versions.

Launched in Europe in 1998 and in North America in 2000, the Focus has followed two diversified lines of development.

Ford Focus 2004 second series

There second series was introduced in Europe in 2004 and was a completely new model. In the United States of America, however, the first series was heavily updated in 2007 until it was replaced by a new model, the third series Focus, identical for all markets.

In 1999 she was judged Car of the Year in Europe. With over a million units sold, it was too the best-selling car in the world in 2012. The second and third series were also offered in sportier versions RS.

Ford FocusRS

In particular, the last model that made its debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show could count on a 2.3 EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, the same one also mounted on the Mustang from 350 HP and 440 Nm of usable torque from 2200 rpm to 4500 rpm, which become 470 Nm through an overboost that lasts only for 15 seconds. The last Focus RS in history could also count on all-wheel drive.

Ford Focus RS test track VIDEO

