The European Commission (EC) said this Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin lied and manipulated in an interview with him by ultra-conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson.

“We saw nothing new in Putin's interview. He repeated all the lies, distortions and manipulations and showed a strong degree of hostility towards the West,” the Community Executive's Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, said in a press conference, who regretted that Putin was offered a platform to “spread propaganda.”

Massrali assured that “these lies have been the direct cause of immense suffering, war crimes and atrocities committed against Ukrainians” and affirmed that President Putin has shown that has no interest in taking steps towards peace, after the invasion that began on February 24 of last year.

“If Putin really wanted to fight for the interest of his country, he should start by immediately and unconditionally removing his Army and its military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine,” he continued.

The former star of the conservative Fox News network Tucker Carlson yesterday broadcast a controversial interview with Putin in which the Kremlin leader expanded on his reasons for justifying the war in Ukraine.

The broadcast of the interview has provoked an avalanche of indignation against Carlson for having given the Russian president the opportunity to justify the invasion of Ukraine before the millions of viewers that the American journalist has in the United States and the rest of the world.

Carlson has been one of the toughest influential voices against Ukraine and against the US policy of supporting Kiev in the US and global media landscape.

EFE