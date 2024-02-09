The state funeral in honor of former Chilean president Sebastián Piñera, who died this Tuesday at the age of 74, began this Friday with a great ovation and the singing of the national anthem at the former headquarters of the National Congress, in Santiago.

Piñera died this Tuesday afternoon from “asphyxiation by submersion“said the regional prosecutor of Los Ríos, Tatiana Esquivel, in the city of Valdivia, 850 km south of Santiago, about 70 km from Lago Ranco, where the accident occurred.

The body was transferred this Wednesday from Valdivia to Santiago on an Air Force flight, accompanied by his four children, several of the nine young grandchildren of the former president and his widow, Cecilia Morel, who appeared dejected in front of the hundreds of people who surrounded them. They waited around the old Congress headquarters, raising their photo and Chilean flags.

“The impact has been very strong, we will have to assimilate it. I just want to thank all the people from all over Chile who have sent us love. It really has been very exciting and well deserved for Sebastián,” said his widow and former first lady upon leaving the wake and in her first statements after the fateful accident.

EFE and AFP