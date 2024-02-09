You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Sebastián Piñera died on February 6.
Sebastián Piñera died on February 6.
Sebastión Piñera was president of Chile twice, from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
HEY
The state funeral in honor of former Chilean president Sebastián Piñera, who died this Tuesday at the age of 74, began this Friday with a great ovation and the singing of the national anthem at the former headquarters of the National Congress, in Santiago.
Piñera died this Tuesday afternoon from “asphyxiation by submersion“said the regional prosecutor of Los Ríos, Tatiana Esquivel, in the city of Valdivia, 850 km south of Santiago, about 70 km from Lago Ranco, where the accident occurred.
The body was transferred this Wednesday from Valdivia to Santiago on an Air Force flight, accompanied by his four children, several of the nine young grandchildren of the former president and his widow, Cecilia Morel, who appeared dejected in front of the hundreds of people who surrounded them. They waited around the old Congress headquarters, raising their photo and Chilean flags.
“The impact has been very strong, we will have to assimilate it. I just want to thank all the people from all over Chile who have sent us love. It really has been very exciting and well deserved for Sebastián,” said his widow and former first lady upon leaving the wake and in her first statements after the fateful accident.
EFE and AFP
HEY
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #state #funeral #president #Chile #Sebastián #Piñera #begins
Leave a Reply