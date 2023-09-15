European clubs have set a new record for spending on transfers during the summer, reaching a total of €7.2 billion, which represents an increase of 3% compared to the previous record recorded in the summer of 2019 and an increase of 24% compared to last summer.

Additionally, spectator attendance at European club matches was reported to have reached 209 million.

This data comes from the latest UEFA Club Competition Landscape Report, which provides a detailed view of attendance and trends in the transfer market, as well as information on the use of player talent and movements. of coaches, and The growth of the audience in the Women’s Champions League stands out.

As for the Women’s Champions League, the report reveals that attendance during the 2022/23 season increased by 29% compared to the previous season, with a total of 759,353 spectators. It is also highlighted that 40% of women’s clubs in the main European divisions operate independently of men’s clubs.

Regarding the transfer market, English clubs have dominated again, representing 30% of transfers, 35% of expenses and 25% of income. Additionally, there is an increase in investment in young players, with more than half of transfer spending going to players aged 23 and under this summer.

Regarding the use of players, The Spanish LaLiga clubs have been the ones that have fielded the most players on average, with 30.8 players per team. The report also highlights the growth in opportunities for young players in top-level European football, with an increase in the average number of minutes played by players under the age of 24.

As for the coaches, it is noted that the Spanish and Italians are the most in demand, with 49 of them working abroad or in other first division European clubs, as well as national selectors.

The report also highlights the high turnover of coaches in top-flight European clubs, with 66% of clubs changing coaches at least once last season.

In total, 735 coaching changes were carried out, exceeding the average number of dismissals in the last ten years in the 54 main European divisions.

