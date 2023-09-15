Helsinki | Neighbors smelled a burnt cart in Kallio – The apartment building was destroyed to an uninhabitable condition

The fire was managed without any injuries.

14.9. 23:53

Apartment in a block of flats was destroyed in a fire in Helsinki’s Kallio late on Thursday evening, says the on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service by phone.

The neighbors had smelled a burning smell in the stairwell and called the emergency center shortly before midnight. When the rescue service arrived, there was no one in the burning apartment.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire was quickly brought under control, but the flames managed to destroy the apartment to an “uninhabitable condition”. The fire did not spread to other apartments or the stairwell.

The rescue service ventilated and cleared the premises. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out in a seven-story building on Fourth Line. Seven units went to the scene.