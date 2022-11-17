Home page politics

The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser invites you to the G7 summit in Etville near Wiesbaden. (Archive photo) © dpa

In Eltville, Hesse, the interior ministers of the G7 are discussing current crises and their effects. The news ticker.

The two-day G7 summit of interior ministers begins in Eltville near Wiesbaden in Hesse.

Among other things, about the Ukraine war and its effects are discussed.

A common, European asylum solution is being sought with the new right-wing government from Italy.

Update from Thursday, November 17th, 4:00 p.m.: EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson described the consequences of the Ukraine war as the most important topic of the G7 meeting. Russia’s attack is not only directed against its neighbor, but also threatens the EU. That’s why it’s so important for them to stand together and continue to support Ukraine, emphasized the Swede.

According to Interior Minister Faeser, the focus should also continue to be on fighting right-wing extremism, which is a major threat to democracy. Regarding the diplomatic dispute between the new right-wing government in Rome and France over Italy’s non-acceptance of hundreds of migrants rescued from distress at sea, Faeser said: “Of course we always try to mediate.” The goal is still a common European solution in the asylum system.

Matteo Piantedosi, Interior Minister of Italy, during a talk with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) at the G7 summit in Hesse. © Boris Roessler/dpa

G7 summit in Hesse: Ukraine war is the main topic

First report from Thursday, November 17th: Eltville – The G7 interior ministers are speaking in Eltville near Wiesbaden in Hesse about the effects of the Ukraine war and about violent extremism and terrorism. The fight against hybrid threats and misinformation is also on the agenda. It is also about combating human trafficking and child abuse in cyberspace. Previously, many heads of state discussed at the G20 summit in Bali.

After a reception in the Wiesbaden Kurhaus on Wednesday evening (November 16), the two-day consultations will begin this Thursday morning (November 17) in Eltville. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) invites their counterparts from the G7 round of economically strong democracies to the medieval monastery in Eberbach. In addition, representatives of EU and other international bodies and organizations.

G7 summit in Hesse: It’s about “the greatest threat to internal security”

Right at the beginning of the G7 deliberations, it was “about the greatest threat to internal security at the moment”, the massive effects of the “terrible war of aggression of Russia in the Ukraine.” This is something the G7 countries have in common, “in which we want to intensify our cooperation again and also want to make concrete decisions about it,” explained Faeser.

The G7 union includes the Federal Republic FranceItaly, Japan, Canada, the United States and Great Britain on. Germany will hold the presidency until the end of the year, and Japan will assume the presidency in 2023. (nak/dpa)