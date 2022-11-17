Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Experts and diplomats considered the UAE-Omani relations an important and influential strategic axis in the Middle East region, and a fundamental pillar of the security and stability of the Arab and Gulf region. Experts and diplomats explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Emirati-Omani cooperation represents an important milestone in the march of joint Arab and Gulf action, and the two countries play an influential and active role in various issues and events in the region. They pointed out that the two countries have close political stances on various issues, as Abu Dhabi and Muscat adopt a rational foreign policy that calls for peace and stability in the region and the world, resolving problems and differences through peaceful means and dialogue through the mechanisms of the international community and its various organizations.

Common denominators

Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, an expert on Arab relations and former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, described the UAE-Omani relations as an “important and influential strategic axis” in the Middle East region, and a fundamental pillar of the security and stability of the Arab and Gulf region.

Ambassador Hassan explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the leaders of the two countries have been keen over the past five decades to develop their bilateral relations in light of the presence of common denominators and convergence in positions towards many regional and international issues.

He pointed out that there is a rich history of joint cooperation between the UAE and Oman, and it began before the announcement of the establishment of the UAE on the second of December 1971, and specifically since the first meeting that brought together the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Sultan Qaboos. Bin Saeed in 1968, and with the establishment of the UAE, bilateral relations between the two countries developed remarkably, which resulted in many bilateral efforts aimed at supporting the security and stability of the Gulf and Arab region.

milestone

The historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to the Sultanate of Oman in May 1991 embodied a “milestone” in the history of joint relations between the UAE and Oman, and one of the most important results of this visit was the formation of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate. Oman with the aim of consolidating the Emirati-Omani relations, continuing to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries, and supporting economic and trade relations between them.

This committee began its first meeting in November 1991, and its work included cooperation in the areas of automatic connectivity at land ports, land transport of passengers and goods, financial markets, consumer protection and the marine environment, electrical interconnection, civil aviation, civil service, as well as educational and health fields. and civil defence. The committee also conducted several studies to establish a group of joint projects, in addition to coordination and cooperation in various security, educational, military and media fields.

Several committees emerged from the Emirati-Omani Joint Committee. Including the Technical Committee and the Military Committee, which follow up the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee, whether with regard to the security or military aspect.

The work of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman resulted in many important decisions that contributed to strengthening the relationship between Abu Dhabi and Muscat, the most prominent of which was the decision to allow Emirati and Omani citizens to travel between the two countries using ID cards instead of passports, thus making the UAE and Oman the first two countries. From the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, they have adopted the personal card as a document for the movement of citizens of the two countries since 1993.

The establishment of the Oman and Emirates Investment Company, which was established on May 2, 1994 in Muscat, came at the forefront of the achievements of the Joint Higher Committee between the Emirates and Oman. The two countries own 60% of it, and 40% of its capital is offered to the citizens of the two countries.

close positions

The former Egyptian assistant foreign minister said that the well-established fraternal and historical ties that bind the UAE and Oman, as well as the bonds of love and kinship between their peoples, have greatly contributed to bringing the views of the two countries closer together, which is evident in the continued consultation and communication between the two countries on various issues. Levels, in addition to the existence of close political positions towards various issues, as Abu Dhabi and Muscat adopt a rational foreign policy that calls for peace and stability in the region and the world, and solving problems and differences through peaceful means and dialogue through the mechanisms of the international community and its various organizations.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, visited the authority of Oman in early May of the year 1999. This visit constituted a strong impetus for the bilateral relations between the two countries, during which Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, announced the determination of the UAE To strengthen cooperation and develop common interests with the Sultanate in the present and the future, which consolidates the majestic edifice of close brotherly relations and enhances the common march of the two peoples.

Ambassador Rakha Hassan stated that the Emirati-Omani relations are likely to develop further and progress during the next few years under the wise leadership of the two countries under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, as he is keen The two leaders will develop Arab-Arab relations in order to support peace, stability and security in the Arab region in a way that guarantees its prosperity and achieves the aspirations of the Arab peoples for comprehensive development.

The Emirati and Omani keenness to continue joint cooperation and bilateral consultation to support the security and stability of the region comes in light of the Sultanate of Oman’s presidency of the next session of the Gulf Cooperation Council throughout the year 2023, and in conjunction with the continuation of the UAE’s membership in the Security Council for the second year in a row, which constitutes an important addition to the process of cooperation. And consultations between the two countries, especially with regard to working to increase rapprochement, cooperation and integration, whether at the Gulf or Arab levels, in a way that supports the security and stability of the region.

A prominent Gulf role

As for the Bahraini writer and analyst, Ahdiya Ahmed, former president of the Bahraini Journalists Association, and advisor at the Bahraini Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, she assured Al-Ittihad the importance of the joint Emirati-Omani efforts in supporting the process of joint Gulf action through hundreds and dozens of positions that sought to strengthen and strengthen the foundations on which it was built. It was approved by the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981. She explained that the two countries, over the past 40 years, have constituted a fundamental pillar of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and their common positions had an important and prominent role in achieving many achievements and complementary projects between the countries of the Council, in addition to their vital role in enhancing security. stability in the Gulf region. She praised the keenness of the UAE and Oman to participate positively in the work and activities of the Gulf Cooperation Council, since the first Gulf summit held in Abu Dhabi in May 1981 until the 42nd Gulf summit held in Riyadh in December 2021. The UAE hosted for four decades In the past 6 Gulf summits, while the Sultanate of Oman hosted 5 summits, and during these summits, the two countries played a major role in coming up with important decisions that support the stability, prosperity and security of the Gulf region, perhaps the most prominent of which was the announcement of the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council during the first Gulf summit held in Abu Dhabi in May 1981. To In addition to approving military cooperation recommendations at the Seventh Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi in 1986, approving the rules for exemption from customs duties during the tenth Gulf Summit in Muscat in 1989, facilitating the recruitment and transfer of national manpower during the sixteenth Gulf Summit in Muscat in 1995, and approving the economic agreement during The 22nd Gulf Summit in Muscat in 2001, and the adoption of the unified trade policy document at the 6th and 2nd Gulf Summit Shereen in Abu Dhabi in 2005, and the adoption of the Monetary Union Agreement at the 29th Gulf Summit in Muscat in 2008. The Bahraini writer and analyst explained that the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman have had close relations over the past decades on various political, economic, diplomatic and cultural levels, a matter whose results have emerged. In developing relations between the two countries according to firm principles and solid ground. She stressed that the depth and strength of the Emirati-Omani relations resulted in many common positions in support of the issues of the Arab world and the Gulf region, especially in times of distress and crises, as the leaders of the two countries are always keen on coordination and continuous consultation in order to face the challenges and crises that the Middle East is going through.

mutual visits

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the Emirati-Omani relations developed remarkably. Which the late Sultan, Qaboos bin Saeed, met with the same interest and diligence, which contributed to the growing volume of Emirati-Omani relations in various fields.

The mutual visits between the leaders of the two countries constituted an important factor in strengthening the Emirati-Omani relations, as the late Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed visited the UAE, including the visit he made in May 2008, and the visit he made on July 11 of the year 2011. On April 14, 2012, another visit of Sultan Qaboos came to the UAE.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, visited the Sultanate of Oman, including the visit he made on January 9, 2005, and the visit he made on May 27, 2007.

Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed had received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan when he was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in many visits, including one in October 2011, another visit in December 2013, and a third visit in October 2016.

special status

Dr. Amr El-Deeb, Professor of International Relations at the Russian Lobachevsky University, confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Emirati-Omani relations have a special place because they have proven during the past years of great importance in the areas of cooperation that have been achieved in various fields, and the mutual and multiple visits of the leaderships of the two countries have contributed In the signing of many memorandums of understanding on economic and commercial cooperation and others, which is a major contributor to strengthening the strong relations between the two countries, which are based on good neighborliness and common interests, especially since the two countries are neighbors and have common political, economic, social and security interests.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the Sultanate of Oman in late September constituted a quantum leap in the history of Emirati-Omani relations, during which 16 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed, which constitute an unprecedented leap in the future. Economic and political relations between the two countries.

He explained that the UAE-Omani relations represent an important station for joint action within the Middle East region, where the two countries play an influential and active role in promoting rapprochement between the countries of the region, which reflects positively on the security and stability of the region, which is going through many challenges in light of regional and global developments and changes that require countries More coordination of positions and rapprochement of points of view on the various files, especially the thorny files, and it is very important to crystallize a unified Arab position towards these files.

The UAE and the Sultanate of Oman are working to combat all forms and images of extremism and terrorism, on more than one level. Both countries are members of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Terrorist Organization of ISIS, members of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, and members of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, whose membership includes the countries of the Cooperation Council. Gulf and the United States of America.

The professor of international relations at the Russian Lobachevsky University indicated that the UAE and Oman are looking forward to future cooperation at all levels in light of the desire and will of the leaders of the two countries to develop and develop relations between them, in a way that benefits the two peoples who have special relations.

new era

The political analyst, Ammar Waqf, director of the Gnossos Research Foundation in Britain, explained that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Oman in late September, constituted a new era to be opened between the two countries, and an approach New to the relationship between them, more direct and fraternal, and this visit opened the way for coordinating bilateral and Gulf positions regarding the issues raised on the Arab and international arenas as a whole.