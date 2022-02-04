Relations between Russia and Europe are at their most difficult point since 2014 due to the growing tension between Moscow and Ukraine. In 1994, the European Union and Russia signed a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, but with the arrival of Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin in 2000, this relationship has gradually deteriorated. First with the invasion of Georgia in 2008, and then the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the war in the Ukrainian region of Donbass.

Russia’s role in conflicts such as Syria and Libya, support for the Belarusian regime, cyberattacks and the expansion of disinformation campaigns from Moscow against the West have only increased tensions between Europe and Russia.

Discontent has also increased over the possibility that Russia has not ruled out a military deployment in Venezuela or Cuba, a threat that is reminiscent of other times more typical of the Cold War.

Today the whole world is watching the thousands of soldiers and tanks stranded on the border in Ukraine. Both the United States and NATO have promised the European Union that it will be taken into account in any decision. Even more so if it is decided to sanction Moscow, which would have obvious economic consequences for European capitals as well.