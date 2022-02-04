Messenger Telegram can be fined in Germany in the amount of up to 55 million euros, informs Süddeutsche Zeitung with reference to the Ministry of Justice of the Republic.

It is noted that the German government has tightened the requirements for two ongoing trials. They also threatened to confiscate the company’s assets because Telegram did not remove content that, according to the German authorities, incites hatred.

At the same time, the newspaper reports that this week the first conversation between Telegram and the federal Ministry of the Interior took place. Interior Minister Nancy Feather said that the parties agreed to continue and intensify cooperation. “This is a good start to build on,” the minister said.

Earlier it was reported that Germany is conducting two investigations into the Telegram messenger, as a result of which fines may be imposed on it.

The claims from the German authorities against Telegram became known in December. Feather called for tighter content regulation on messenger to combat hate speech. Later, she warned about the shutdown of Telegram in case of failure to comply with the requirements of the laws of the country.