Europe: these are the countries that do not ask for a covid passport

Tourism is one of the ways to reactivate the economy and with the arrival of summer Europe is reducing the health measures decreed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



After two years of restrictions, several countries have decided to stop requiring travelers to take the covid test and the so-called covid passport.

According to the portal: soynomada.news the covid passport is a document that proves that citizens are vaccinated.

Point out the portal that certified covit “It is a document for citizens of the European Union, or third-party citizens who are living legally in a Member State”.

Currently there are 15 countries of the European Union that have lifted these protocols, but in Spain or Germany they continue to require it to authorize entry.

But according to the country of entry, measures are still maintained such as requiring the covid test – negative – Denmark does not require the test.

in that same line Poland totally lifted the restrictions to enter its country, as did Slovakia, Romania and Finland.

But in Finland, for example, they ask for the covid test – with 72 hours – to citizens from Mexico.

Travel experts recommend verifying these types of measures before each trip because countries can change entry requirements according to how they are experiencing the pandemic at that time.

