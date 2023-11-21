Registrations of passenger cars and SUVs on the European continent stood at 1.03 million units last month, registering a growth of 14.1%, while the accumulated figure until October represents an increase of 16.7%, with 10 .7 million units, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

The market share of battery electric cars increased to 14.2%, compared to 12% in the same month last year. The share so far this year now stands at 14%, surpassing the accumulated share of diesel for the first time. Hybrid electric cars took second place with almost 29% market share, while gasoline cars maintained their lead, although they decreased to 33.4% in October.

In October 2023, EU registrations of battery electric cars increased significantly, growing by 36.3% to reach 121,808 units. Several markets contributed to this expansion with triple-digit percentage increases, notably Belgium (+147.3%) and Denmark (+100.7%). After a slowdown in September, Germany – the largest market for battery electric cars – grew modestly (+4.3%) in October. This brings year-to-date volume to 1.2 million units, marking a notable 53.1% increase compared to last year and capturing a 14% share of the EU car market during the year. ten month period.

New registrations of hybrid electric cars in the EU increased by 38.6% in October, driven by substantial growth in the three main markets: Germany (+57.9%), France (+40.1%) and Italy ( +28%). This contributed to a cumulative increase of 29.8%, totaling 2.2 million units sold in the first ten months, representing more than a quarter of the market.

Sales of plug-in hybrid electric cars fell 5% year-on-year to 72,002 units last month. Despite notable increases in Belgium (+70.2%) and France (+34.2%), this was insufficient to offset the decline in Germany (-49%), the largest market for this energy source. As a result, the market share of plug-in hybrid cars decreased from 10.2% to 8.4% in October.

Registrations according to engine type



On the other hand, the EU gasoline car market grew by 8.1%, although its market share contracted from 35.4% to 33.4% compared to the same period last year. Significant sales growth in the bloc’s key markets, including Italy (+21%), France (+17.4%), Spain (+7.7%) and Germany (+7.5%), contributed to this increase.

Finally, the EU diesel car market continued its decline in October, declining by 13.2%. This drop was evident in most of the bloc’s markets, including the four largest: France (-29.4%), Spain (-20.2%), Germany (-4.6%) and Italy (-3 .7%). Diesel cars now have a market share of 12%, up from 15.9% in October last year.

Main markets and brands



The five main European markets (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain) recorded trade increases in October, with double digits in all except Germany, which grew 4.9% compared to the same month a year ago. The greatest growth was experienced by France, with 21.9%, followed by Italy, with 20%, and Spain, with 18.1%.

So far in 2023, Italy was the country of the big five that grew the most, with an increase of 20.4%, followed by the United Kingdom (+19.6%) and Spain (+18.5%) . France and Germany close the ranking with an increase of 16.5% and 13.5%, respectively.

In October, Volkswagen was the best-selling brand in Europe, with a volume of 97,132 units, 5.3% less year-on-year, ahead of Toyota, with 70,026 units, a 7.6% increase, and Audi, with 62,754 units, a 19.2% progression.

The podium for sales figures in the first ten months of the year was led by Volkswagen, with a figure of 1.12 million units, a 15.8% increase. The rest of the ‘top 3’ is made up of Toyota, with 692,702 units, a 9.4% increase, and Audi, with 615,232 units, a 24.7% increase.