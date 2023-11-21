The first meeting that began the government transition was held at Quinta de Olivos, the official residence of the presidency, this Tuesday (21) | Photo: Disclosure/Government of Argentina

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, meets this Tuesday (21) with the current president of the Casa Rosada, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, to begin the government transition. Milei arrived at Olivos, the official residence of the presidency, at 8:17 am.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarinthe libertarian arrived accompanied by Nicolás Posse, a key man in his campaign and who will be his government’s chief of staff.

On the way to Olivos, Milei stopped at a traffic light to greet supporters, including a group of students who were in a van. The president-elect was escorted to the meeting location by a private guard.

The inauguration of the new government takes place on December 10, when the leftist Alberto Fernández leaves the Casa Rosada. Until then, the libertarian emphasized that it is the “constitutional responsibility of the current government to manage the situation of Argentines”, who are facing a serious economic crisis, with inflation above 140% and poverty levels reaching 40%.