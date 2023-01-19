In this edition of Europe Today we talk about the alleged case of corruption in which Qatar and Morocco would have paid large sums of money to members of the European Parliament to try to influence European policies that affect these countries. At the moment there are four detainees, including the until now vice president of the institution, Eva Kaili. We address the issue with MEPs: Juan Fernando López Aguilar, from the Social Democratic group and Maite Pagazaurtundúa, from the Renew Europe group.

#Europa #Hoy #Qatargate #corruption #scandal #tarnishes #image #European #Parliament