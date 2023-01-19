Kessié scores the fourth for Barça in Ceuta

80′



Foul by Ángel Alarcón (Barcelona).



80′



Samuel Casais (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



80′



Substitution in Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón enters the field, replacing Raphinha.



79′



Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).



79′



Alberto Reina (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



78′



Substitution, AD Ceuta FC. Samuel Casais replaces Rodri.



77′



Gooooool! AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 4. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box.



74′



Offside, AD Ceuta FC. Alberto Reina tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.



74′



Corner, AD Ceuta FC. Corner committed by Héctor Bellerín.



73′



Substitution, Barcelona. Andreas Christensen enters the field, replacing Marcos Alonso.



73′



Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets enters the field, replacing Sergi Roberto.



73′



Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).



73′



Julio Iglesias (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



72′



Hand ball by Alain García (AD Ceuta FC).



72′



Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).



72′



Julio Iglesias (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



70′



Gooooool! AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 3. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box.



69′



Gavi (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



69′



Foul by Luismi (AD Ceuta FC).



68′



Substitution, AD Ceuta FC. Fabrizio Danese replaces Robin Lafarge.



67′



Attempt missed. Ñito Gonzalez (AD Ceuta FC) right footed shot from outside the box goes high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luismi.



65′



Gavi (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



65′



Foul by Pablo García (AD Ceuta FC).



61′



Offside, Barcelona. Eric Garcia tries a through ball, but Raphinha is caught offside.



61′



Gavi (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



61′



Foul by Pablo García (AD Ceuta FC).



60′



Substitution in Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati enters the field, replacing Ferran Torres.



59′



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



59′



Foul by Rodri (AD Ceuta FC).



59′



Attempt missed by Juan Gutiérrez (AD Ceuta FC) header from the center of the area very close to the right post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Ñito Gonzalez with a cross into the box following a corner.



58′



Corner, AD Ceuta FC. Corner committed by Jordi Alba.



57′



Substitution, AD Ceuta FC. Pablo García enters the field, replacing Adrián Cuevas.



57′



Substitution, AD Ceuta FC. Julio Iglesias enters the field, replacing Jota.



57′



Substitution, AD Ceuta FC. Luismi replaces Aisar.



55′



The match resumes.



55′



The match resumes.



55′



Delay in play due to injury Juan Gutiérrez (AD Ceuta FC).



54′



Shot stopped low to the left. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Raphinha.



54′



Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.



53′



Attempt missed. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box.



fifty’



Gooooool! AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box.



49′



Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box goes high and wide to the left.



48′



Offside, AD Ceuta FC. Juan Gutierrez tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.



47′



Hand ball by Raphinha (Barcelona).



Second Half begins AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 1.



46′



Substitution in Barcelona. Gavi enters the field, replacing Pablo Torre.



45’+1′



First half ends, AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 1.



Four. Five’



Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).



Four. Five’



Juan Gutiérrez (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



44′



Attempt missed by Pablo Torre (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box very close to the left post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Raphinha.



42′



Offside, AD Ceuta FC. Juan Gutierrez tries a through ball, but Robin Lafarge is caught offside.



42′



Foul by Pablo Torre (Barcelona).



42′



Alberto Reina (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



41′



Gooooool! AD Ceuta FC 0, Barcelona 1. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box.



39′



Ñito Gonzalez (AD Ceuta FC) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous foul.



39′



Franck Kessie (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



39′



Foul by Ñito Gonzalez (AD Ceuta FC).



38′



Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).



38′



Adrián Cuevas (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



32′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Robin Lafarge.



30′



Missed shot by Rodri (AD Ceuta FC) point-blank header from the left side very close to the left post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Ñito Gonzalez with a cross into the box following a corner.



29′



Corner, AD Ceuta FC. Corner committed by Eric Garcia.



27′



Offside, AD Ceuta FC. Alberto Reina tries a through ball, but Aisar is caught offside.



25′



Pablo Torre (Barcelona) has received a foul in the opposite field.



25′



Foul by Adrián Cuevas (AD Ceuta FC).



24′



Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Barcelona).



24′



Ñito Gonzalez (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



22′



Foul by Pablo Torre (Barcelona).



22′



Aisar (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



17′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aisar.



fifteen’



Corner, AD Ceuta FC. Conceded by Ferran Torres.



14′



Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Barcelona).



14′



Ñito Gonzalez (AD Ceuta FC) has received a foul on the left flank.



13′



Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



eleven’



Hand ball by Aisar (AD Ceuta FC).



8′



Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).



8′



Jota (AD Ceuta FC) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



5′



Attempt missed by Rodri (AD Ceuta FC) right footed shot from more than 30 meters misses to the right of the goal.



4′



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



4′



Foul by Aisar (AD Ceuta FC).



2′



Eric García (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



2′



Foul by Rodri (AD Ceuta FC).



2′



Attempt missed. Adrián Cuevas (AD Ceuta FC) right footed shot from outside the box.



The first part begins.



0′



Lineups confirmed by both teams, who take the field to start the warm-up exercises

