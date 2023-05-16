The UEFA president, a guest in the sky box of Nerazzurri number one Steven Zhang, could deliver the Champions League to one of the two Milanese in Istanbul. He will be one of the many VIPs present: Eto’o, Stankovic, Materazzi, Amadeus, Bonolis, Fognini, Magnini, Carnevali and Percassi

Tonight’s San Siro will be a record, with the absolute primacy of receipts in Italian history. Almost 12.5 million euros gross. A crazy figure that will allow Inter to reach at least 80 million (net) in box office receipts in 2022-23. Naturally, there will be over 75,300 spectators and there will not be a single free seat in a stadium that will seethe with passion for the two Milanese teams. It is advisable to show up at the entrance gates well in advance, say a couple of hours before kick-off.

CEFERIN PRESENT — The guest of honor will be the UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, accompanied by the deputy secretary Marchetti. The Slovenian will be in the sky box of Nerazzurri number one Steven Zhang. Ceferin could then deliver the Champions League to one of the two Milanese players in the final in Istanbul on 10 June. There will also be the entire AC Milan management, headed by Gerry Cardinale and CEO Furlani. See also Jacobs: "I'm not superman, but I have Bolt in my sights"

ETO’O, SKRINIAR, EX AND VIP — The ex-Nerazzurri who won’t miss the appointment will be different: Eto’o, Stankovic, Pandev, Cordoba, Suazo, Ranocchia, Di Biagio, Viera, Colonnese, Berti, Ze Maria and Orlandoni. Among the VIPs, however, the presence of Amadeus, Bonolis, Magnini and Palmas, Fognini, Ignazio Moser, Nicola Savino, Rovazzi, Tananai, Madame, Matilde Gioli, Tedua, Belinelli, Chiara Biasi, Alessia Lanza, Marco Fantini, Damante, Pierpaolo Spollon and Mr. Rain. Among the managers of the other Serie A teams, Carnevali, Campoccia and Percassi confirmed their presence in the hours preceding the kick-off at the Lega assembly. For the League, however, there will be the CEO De Siervo and the head of competitions Butti. Also probable is the presence at the Meazza of Milan Skriniar, who returned to Milan after having carried out the first phase of post-back surgery rehabilitation in Bordeaux.

CHOREOGRAPHY AND TV — The choreography will be impressive and will involve all three rings. Of course, the South of Milan will have its own choreography, while the rest of the plant will be entirely Nerazzurri. Curva Nord last night through Instagram invited “the whole stadium to sing as a single entity for 90 minutes”. Over 50 broadcasters present at the Meazza to cover the match which will be broadcast practically all over the world; around thirty cameras from UEFA production (even a drone) to which will be added those of Mediaset and Sky. See also Sampdoria, second entry: Conti arrives from Milan

May 16, 2023 (change May 16, 2023 | 00:57)

