New Ampay! This May 15 Magaly Medina He promises to make an uncover that will shake the Peruvian show business. According to the advance of the program, this time, it is about the couple of a former soccer player and TV host, who has been caught leaving a hotel with a mysterious man. For this reason, we bring you all the details so that you know how and where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” for free and discover who this character is who has been the victim of infidelity.

What time to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9:45 pm to 11:00 pm on the ATV channel. See below the schedules by Spanish-speaking countries:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to watch the Magaly Medina program for FREE?

You can tune in to the show“Magaly TV, the firm”on ATV screens on channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal, and on 199 on DirectTV.

Besides, It can be seen through the YouTube platform through the official channel of the program “Magaly ATV”. As if that were not enough, “Magaly TV, the firm” can be viewed LIVE through the ATV website:www.atv.pe.

Magaly Medina leads the rating with her ATV program. Photo: ATV capture

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Look here at the list of channels that broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm” from Monday to Friday LIVE:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube LIVE?

So that you can enjoy “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube, you just have to enter the “Magaly TV” channel. Each edition of the program is published daily in this space.

