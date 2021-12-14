Flaccadori and teammates always forced to chase, the Turkish team wins by making better use of the three-point shot

TRENTO-ANKARA 70-76

In a semi-deserted Blm Group Arena (815 spectators) Trento falls for the sixth time in seven games and remains at the bottom of the Eurocup group A standings. Ankara wins a substantially balanced challenge but conducted from start to finish. L’Aquila seems to be able to turn the tide of the match several times, but the right flicker is often missing.

After a difficult start, especially shooting, Trento begins to engage with Reynolds leading 9 points in the first ten minutes. Ankara is ahead at the end of the first quarter (15-17) after being also at +8. Conti on the counterattack scores the two points of the tie but the Turkish team begins to hit from the arc and under the basket with the powerful presence of Johnson they manage to stretch to +10 (23-33). Forray and especially Caroline (10 points in the first half) allow Trento to recover up to -3, we go to the interval with Ankara still ahead (31-36).

When Trento seems to be able to take control of the match, he loses ground, slipping to the -13 (37-50) that the guests build with Dawkins’ triples. All the offensive plays of Molin’s team go through Caroline. The US winger does and undoes but is the only one to give particular headaches to the Turkish defense. In the last quarter Trento raises the wall in defense, but it is a pity that he is unable to monetize the effort in attack. Reynolds comes back up to -2 (64-66 with 2’30 ” from the end), but once again fails to put his nose in front. The last hopes are extinguished twenty seconds from the end on the triple failure by Flaccadori (0 point evening for him). Trento: Reynolds 21, Caroline 18, Forray 7

Ankara: Dawkins 15, Johnson 12, Engindeniz 11

