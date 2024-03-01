The unemployment rate in the euro zone returned to a record low of 6.4% in January, after rising slightly to 6.5% in December, according to seasonally adjusted data released this Friday, 1, by the official statistics agency of the European Union, Eurostat. The January result was in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet. The December rate was revised slightly upwards from 6.4% originally. Eurostat calculates that there were 11.009 million unemployed people in the eurozone in January. Compared to December, the number of people without jobs in the region fell by 34 thousand.



