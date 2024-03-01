On Saturday, March 2, at exactly 5:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers They will visit the Red Devils of Toluca, on the field of the Nemesio Diez stadium, for the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
In the midweek duel, against Juarez FC, Tigres did not look good at all collectively. It was even thought that the match would end in a goalless draw, but André-Pierre Gignac rescued the victory, showing that, in Tigres, individualities continue to be decisive.
The captain of the Tigres will be fundamental in the aspirations of the Auriazul squad in their match next Saturday, against Toluca. The university students have not had a good time in terms of the defensive line, so Guido Pizarro will have to offer a night that borders on perfect.
The Argentine midfielder did not look very good in Tigres' last game, against Juárez FC. Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi need his creativity from the midfield forward, so that André-Pierre Gignac and/or Nico Ibáñez can convert the attacks into goals. of the team.
Nico Ibáñez has been able to take advantage of the minutes he has had in the first half of this Clausura 2024 tournament. Whether with a goal or with an assist for a goal, as happened on Wednesday against Juárez, the Argentine attacker is fundamental for the aspirations of the university students.
Years go by and André-Pierre Gignac, even in those games in which he is not having a good time, continues to be one of the most dangerous elements of the Auriazul team. He resolves encounters that seem doomed to defeat; He breaks ties and fills his fans with excitement every time the ball reaches their boots.
Another player who is of great value for the Tigres team is their Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. His brilliant performances have saved the 'U' on different occasions. Toluca is known for doing well from midfield to forward, so the Tigres' number one jersey will have no chance to fail.
