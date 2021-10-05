Crash tests represent the fundamental test bench for assessing the level of safety that a vehicle is able to guarantee both to car occupants and to pedestrians. This is, in a nutshell, the function of the impact tests to which the cars are subjected, they are destructive tests, since they necessarily involve damage to the vehicle in simulating a series of accidents that occur daily on the roads around the world. world. Crash tests are carried out both by manufacturers (in the design phase) and by independent bodies operating nationally or continental on vehicles in production. In Europe it is theEuro Ncap (European New Car Assessment Program) to test the safety of vehicles by issuing a rating expressed in stars, from one to five depending on the result. Among the tests performed there are frontal impact, offset frontal impact, side impact, the pole test and the pedestrian test. There are other more targeted ones, for example the one that measures the damage caused to a hit pedestrian and those that test the effectiveness of the Adas. We have examined the ten models that, so far, have obtained the highest marks in 2021.