Three earthquakes occurred in the province of Groningen on Monday. Near the village of Zeerijp, around a quarter to eleven in the evening, the third quake was measured by the KNMI, with a power of 2.2 on the Richter scale. Around five o’clock in the morning an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 had already occurred in the same village, in the afternoon a shock with a magnitude of 1.8 followed at Appingedam, ten kilometers away. The earthquakes are the result of gas extraction in the area.

The epicenter of the three earthquakes was at a depth of three kilometers. This is shallow for earthquakes, so that they are well felt by residents and in the past caused damage to buildings in Groningen. It is not yet clear how much damage was caused by Monday’s earthquakes.

Gas extraction in Groningen has been gradually phased out in recent years. The gas year 2021-2022 must be the last ‘regular gas year’ turn into. Minister Stef Blok (Economic Affairs and Climate, VVD) announced at the end of September that NAM may still extract 3.9 billion cubic meters of gas this year. After that, the Groningen gas field will only be used as a reserve option. The Dutch natural gas reserves are currently lower than ever, which means that in the event of a severe winter, the Groningen field may have to be resorted to to guarantee security of supply.

Claims office

In 2018, the Groningen Mining Damage Institute (IMG) opened a claims counter to compensate residents for damage suffered and the fall in the value of their homes. Here came 126,356 notifications and has been awarded €1.15 billion in damages to date. In addition, more than 30,865 files are currently being processed.

The Court of Audit in May labeled the ratio between the costs of hiring experts and the actual compensation as ‘disproportionately expensive’. For every euro in compensation paid out, 56 euro cents are incurred in procedural costs.