The stop to Euro 5 diesel cars in Piedmont it could be postponed by two years and enter into force in 2025 and no longer on 15 September 2023. The Government asked the Region to review the blockade, and the final confirmation could arrive on September 7 during the Cabinet. Meanwhile, the Region led by the president Albert Cirio is collaborating with the Government to define alternatives to the driving ban of Euro 5 diesel cars through a technical table.

Postponement of the Euro 5 diesel car stop in Piedmont

The entry into force of the ban on Euro 5 diesel cars in Piedmont, scheduled for September 15, 2023seems to be postponed to 2025.

The ban on Euro 5 diesel cars in Piedmont is postponed to 2025

The Government has raised the protest of the citizens affected by the measure (more than 140 thousand, of which 34 thousand in the province of Alessandria alone), intervening with a decree that will be ratified during the Council of Ministers scheduled for 7 September 2023. The measure would interested 76 Piedmontese municipalities, including Turin.

Euro 5 blockade in Piedmont

Initially planned for 2025 together with other regions of the Po Valley, the Region has prepared the blockade of the Euro 5 in Piedmont in response to the infringement procedure promoted by the European Commission against Italy for exceeding the air pollution limits and the consequent unfavorable sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Unionalso due to the lack of adequate measures to combat air pollution.

Move-In Piedmont

To avoid the driving ban (currently in force for diesel vehicles up to Euro 4), the motorists concerned must be equipped with the device Move-Ina sort of black box. This system allowed Euro 5 diesel cars to drive up to 9,000 km per year for private vehicles and 11,000 km for commercial vehicles, even in the municipalities subject to the restrictions.

Cars fitted with the Move-In device can continue to circulate for a certain number of kilometres

Membership requires an initial cost of €50including €30 for black box installation and €20 for annual service. In subsequent years, the maximum annual cost for the service is €20. If the blockade for Euro 5 enters into force in 2025, the installation is postponed by two years.

