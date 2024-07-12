Even though it’s been more than two years since the second season of ‘Euphoria‘, the acclaimed series of HBOnow known as Max, in 2025 The entire cast will reunite for continue recording from the third part of the story.

As has been confirmed, ‘Euphoria 3‘ will begin production in 2025 and it is estimated that it could be released that same year, but the highest bets are on early 2026.

“Season 3 of Euphoria will go into production in January 2025,” the official Twitter account for the HBO Max production, which is being created by Sam Levinson, shared.

According to confirmed information, the return of ‘Euphoria’ will have as part of its cast the original protagonists of the first and second season: Zendaya (‘Rue’ Bennet), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Storm Reid (Gia Bennet), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Alexa Demie (Maddy Pérez).

It is important to mention that there was a lot of talk about the cancellation of ‘Euphoria’ due to problems within the production, including some of its cast among themselves. Fortunately, the differences seem to have been resolved.

