The arrival of Martin Anselmi to Blue Cross It meant a meteoric boost to the celestial illusion, because due to its great step in Independent of the Valleythe cement fans supported their coach and he responded with a final in his first tournament.
As it could not be otherwise, the extraordinary performance of the Argentine strategist has placed him in the orbit of several teams outside Mexicoand now, also in the environment of the Ecuadorian national team.
Following the immediate dismissal of Gustavo Alfaroafter being eliminated by Argentina in the America Cupthe South American managers set to work on the possible replacement and the first name to be heard was that of Anselmi; so in Blue Cross They have already prepared for any eventuality.
Blue Cross set itself the goal of Diego Cocca as a possible substitute for Martin Anselmiif they convince their coach and, above all, pay the respective termination clause of their contract, which is estimated to be very high due to the recent renewal.
According to information from The universal“Diego Cocca It is an option, although still distant” for Blue Crossbecause until now, the intention is that Anselmi continue and there is not the slightest chance that they will sit down to negotiate their exit, so it would have to be a unilateral decision.
In Ecuador They know about the complications and the Alfaro’s substitute is in a wider range of options, in which even another coach of the team appears Liga MXlike Guillermo Almada, so the selection of the South American federation is still unknown.
Just last May, Martin Anselmi signed his new contract with Blue Crosswhich establishes a contract and salary renewal until June 2027, with just six months of management in Mexico.
“You see the way they work, you see the highly structured, highly professional training sessions they have, the follow-up to each training session, each day and the integration of that expertise with the technical direction and the creation of a short- or medium-term plan… I think that gives you the ability to make these types of decisions,” said the president of Cruz Azul, Victor Velazquezfor ESPN.
