Euphoria is the series of the moment on HBO Max. With each episode, the young leads plunge into more trouble while new relationships are forged. In that sense, fans do not stop thinking about an important addition to the program: Tom Holland.

the couple of Zendaya is going through a good moment after the successful premiere of Spider-Man: no way home and has not stopped visiting the set of the show. For this reason, the cast decided to comment on his possible debut and with which character he should do it.

To the surprise of the fans, most agreed that he brings Spider-Man to life, as if it were a crossover. At the moment, there is no confirmation from hbo max, but the actors have already made their opinion clear in an interview for IMDb.

“I wish a lot if Spider-Man suddenly showed up and saved the day. We in East Highland are screwed. Euphoria knows the MCU”, says Sydney Sweeney, agreeing with Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo.

A Korean fan read a letter for Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo: Capture/YouTube

Nika King was also enthusiastic about the idea: “In a fantasy sequence he can be Spider-Man. You never know with Sam [Levinson]. Anything can be possible.”

Euphoria season 2 premiered on January 9, 2022 and already has three episodes aired out of a total of eight. It only remains to wait if the appearance of Tom Holland will be possible in one way or another.