It was confirmed. bad bunny will make his Peruvian fans dance and sing after confirming that he will give a concert in Lima next Sunday, November 13. The announcement was made through the official page of his tour called “World’s Hottest Tour” where it was also reported that the long-awaited show will take place at the National Stadium.

The same official website specified that this Friday, January 28, the tickets for this great event to be held in the capital of the country will go on sale and they can be purchased through Teleticket . Another fact that the bad rabbit starred in was deleting all his photos and videos from his Instagram account a few weeks ago to publish a clip on Monday where he asks his followers to buy tickets for his shows.

Bad Bunny confirms his world tour with a curious video on Instagram

In Bad Bunny’s recent publication, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player can be seen having dinner next to his girlfriend Gabriela while she asks him not to leave her alone. That’s when the rapper calls the actor Mario Casas to stay with his partner and he can deliver a message to his millions of fans.

The bad rabbit confirms his arrival in Peru in November of this year. Photo: World’s hottest tour/capture

“People, we have to start worrying less and enjoying ourselves more because life goes fast, too fast. Just as the tickets for the last world tour were sold, I was thinking what if I already announce my next tour, so while I work on my new album this year you can buy the tickets for the next tour, “said the Rabbit bad.

Bad Bunny and Coldplay will perform shows in Lima

Thus, bad bunny joins the mythical British band ColdPlay as two of the most anticipated concerts of this 2022. The group led by Chris Martin sold out all the tickets for their show that they will give in Lima on September 20, also at the National Stadium.

Likewise, the official site of his tour confirmed that the concert that the Puerto Rican will perform will be the only one in our country. This tour includes more than 30 countries in Latin America, as well as several shows in the United States, Canada and even in Spain.