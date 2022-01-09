The second season of Euphoria is available now on HBO Max. The first installment revolves around a group of adolescents immersed in conflicts that encompass love, gender identity, drugs, the use of social networks and even sex.

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennet, a young drug addict, posted on her social networks regarding the premiere: “I know it’s been a long time, but we’ll see you on January 9.” As we remember, her role made her the youngest actress to win an Emmy award at just 24 years old.

The series created by Sam levinson explores the typical youth stereotypes found within a school, for which many young viewers have felt identified. However, it is not the first production that shows us a youth theme. Here we show you past series with similar themes.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: Luka Colucci, Mia’s cousin who surprised fans

Official poster for Euphoria, season 2. Photo: HBO Max

Sex education

Episodes: 24 (3 seasons, a 4 has been announced for this 2022)

What is it about? The story centers on the life of teenage Otis Milburn, the son of a renowned sex therapist. Otis and his friend Maeve open a sex office inside their school, where they solve the doubts of their classmates. Undoubtedly, a series that tries to remove the taboo of sexual problems that young people can present but do not talk about it out of fear. All seasons are available on Netflix.

Elite

Episodes: 32 (4 seasons, plus a series of shorts titled Short Stories.

What is it about? Three students from a normal school end up receiving scholarships to study at Las Encinas, one of the most exclusive schools in Spain. However, within the facilities, debauchery, discrimination and even murder may be observed, which will cause everyone to end up facing each other. All seasons are available on Netflix.

Skins

Episodes: 61 (7 Seasons)

What is it about? The British series that marked an entire generation and redefined the teen drama genre premiered in 2007. It was the first production to address topics that were considered taboo. In addition, it was the beginning of several actors within the world of entertainment, such as Hannah Murray (Game of thrones), Dev Patel (Who wants to be a millionaire?), Joseph Dempsie (Game of thrones) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get out). All seasons are available on Netflix.

13 reasons why

Episodes: 49 (4 Seasons)

What is it about? Hannah Baker’s suicide uncovers a series of problems that occurred within Liberty High School, where even the most innocent have a hidden secret. Although the series focuses on teenage suicide, it was initially criticized by viewers, so the producers had to edit the first season to not make a death scene so explicit. All seasons are available on Netflix.

Freaks go geeks