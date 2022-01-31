The second season of euphoria premieres new episode every weekend on hbo max. On January 24, the third chapter was released, where the actor Elias Kacavas played a young Cal Jacobs. In addition, the scenes shown created theories about the love triangle between Nate, Cassie and Maddy.

The advance of the new episode left viewers with a lot of suspense, since everything would indicate that we would see a death in the next installment. Some suppose that it would be that of Rue, a character played by Zendaya.

Rue will do anything to continue her drug addiction. Photo: HBO Max

When does Euphoria 2×04 come out?

The fourth chapter of the Zendaya series will arrive on the HBO Max platform this Sunday, January 30 at the following times:

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Peru: 9.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Mexico: 8.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in the United States: 9:00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Chile: 11.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Argentina: 11.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Colombia: 9.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Venezuela: 10.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Brazil: 10.00 pm

See chapter 4 of Euphoria 2 in Spain: 3.00 am

Scene from the third episode of Euphoria. Photo: HBO Max

Where can I watch Euphoria, episode 4?

The two seasons of Euphoria can be seen through the streaming platform HBO Max under the monthly subscription modality.

The new love triangle of Euphoria 2. Photo: HBO Max

Link to see Euphoria

Every Sunday you can see a new episode of the youth series Euphoria through the following link: https://play.hbomax.com

Can you watch Euphoria 2 for free on HBO Max?

Unlike other streaming platforms, HBO Max is not offering a free trial to view its content, so you will have to subscribe to the plans it offers to watch the new episodes of the second season of Euphoria.

How many chapters will Euphoria 2 have?

The second season will have eight episodes, just like the first installment.

Scene where Rue (Zendaya) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) meet. Photo: HBO Max

Euphoria 2: cast of the HBO Max series

The youth series has a cast made up of actors with transcendence and others who have just started their career in this production.

Euphoria 2 Trailer

Elias Kacavas as Cal Jacobs

Elias Kacavas gives life to Cal Jacobs in the 80s, a stage in which the attractive young man begins a more than friendly relationship with his best friend, Derek. The two strike up a budding teenage love, but their plans are thwarted when Jacobs’s girlfriend becomes pregnant.

Elias Kacavas caused a furor after his arrival in Euphoria. Photo: Instagram/@eliaskacavas

Sydney Sweeney asked to skip scenes

On the fact of appearing nude, Sweeney had the opportunity to talk to The Independent and revealed the position he took on the matter. “There are times when Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I’d say to Sam, ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it,'” the 24-year-old actress explained.

She also added that during her work on the series she has never felt that director Sam Levinson has pressured her to do a nude scene. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t force me” , he pointed.