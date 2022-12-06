EU | The leaders of the EU and the Western Balkans started the summit in Tirana, Albania

At the beginning of the meeting, an agreement on the reduction of roaming fees was signed.

European the leaders of the Union and the countries of the Western Balkans have gathered today in Tirana, the capital of Albania. The meeting is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the promotion of economic and energy cooperation and the green and digital transition, security issues and migration.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) says it is important that the leaders of the EU and the Western Balkan countries have the opportunity to discuss common important issues, such as European security.

“This meeting is also intended to agree on very concrete issues that affect the lives of ordinary people in the Western Balkan countries, for example in terms of reducing roaming fees,” Marin told the media upon arriving at the meeting.

Marin also said that he considers it very important that steps forward have been taken in the integration of the countries of the Western Balkans and Europe.

“Finally, we are moving forward in the expansion of Europe as well,” said Marin.

At the beginning of the meeting, the telecom operators of the EU and the Western Balkans signed an agreement on the reduction of roaming charges. President of the European Council Charles Michelin by roaming charges between regions will be reduced from October next year.

Western Balkans the area has been the target of active Russian influence attempts. At the same time, countries in the region have expressed frustration that the integration towards membership of the Union has progressed slowly.

Today’s summit will not deal with the Union’s enlargement policy, but it is expected to come up in the discussions.

The applicant countries’ obligations include, among other things, joining the guidelines of the EU’s common foreign and security policy. Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo have joined the EU sanctions imposed due to Russia’s war of aggression, but Serbia, on the other hand, has not.

There is currently an energy and food crisis in the Western Balkans. At the same time, the number of migrants passing through the Western Balkans has been growing rapidly this year.

The purpose of the meeting, like previous summits, is to approve the EU’s declaration, which the countries of the Western Balkans join. Prime Minister Marin is expected to arrive in Finland for the Independence Day Linna celebrations in the evening.