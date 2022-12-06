2:54 p.m. Luis Enrique is a type of fixed ideas, at times even stubborn, but there is always a surprise in store. Despite his idyll with the goal, he dispenses with Morata and insists on the liar 9 that generates so much debate. And from being bench meat to the ownership of Marcos Llorente. A lot of touch and play is expected inside, with the right lane for a sprinter like the man from Madrid. interesting bet

2:43 p.m.

Indeed, two big surprises in Luis Enrique’s eleven: Marcos Llorente on the right side and Marco Asensio as false nine, with Carvajal and Morata on the bench. The coach is very given to making elevens that contain curious movements and usually give him results, we’ll see if the same thing happens today. As for Morocco, all the important ones play. we start.

2:40 p.m. Buenas tardes. We already have a starting eleven from Spain and there is a surprise. False nine with Asensio and Marcos Llorente on the right lane, probably to counteract Mazraoui’s deployment on that flank with muscle.

2:37 p.m. Luis Enrique surprises by betting on Llorente, a footballer who has not yet had a minute in the World Cup. The coach is confident in his depth, which Carvajal and Azpilicueta do not have, although he is probably not in the eleven because he has not yet recovered from the blow he received against Japan. There was the question of whether Morata would come out of the beginning. He will have to wait for his chance if the party is stuck See also Spanish Food Award for Firo Vázquez and the El Olivar restaurant

The great novelty is Marcos Llorente, an Atlético footballer who had not yet played a minute in the World Cup. His entry, in theory, is due to Azpilicueta’s physical problems.

This is the official lineup of Spain to fight for the pass to the quarterfinals of the World Championship.

This is the eleven of Spain… Simón; crying, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio and Olmo.

And from this stadium they will inform you of everything that happens Iván Orio, Javier Asprón and Pío García, our special envoys.

With a capacity for 45,000 spectators and an ultra-modern design without losing tradition, Education City awaits a great afternoon of football. La Roja will play their pass to the quarterfinals this afternoon at this stadium

The last instructions of Luis Enrique

What does the tiki-taka mean for fans of the Spanish team?

From day one, this Spanish team was born with the idea of ​​being A TEAM, of representing all the crazy soccer players in Spain. We are Spain and it's time to prove it. Together.

At the moment, we have the eleven from Morocco: Bono; Achraf, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, Boufal, and En-Nesyri.

Today Spain will play in blue.

What alignment will Spain take? It is very possible that it will be the same as against Costa Rica, with the only change of Carvajal for the Azpilicueta headdress. Therefore, it would be: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Ferran, Asensio and Olmo. Although it is also true that Morata can come out on top for Asensio. We will know shortly.

