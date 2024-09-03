EU, Mario Draghi returns: new appeal

The European defense companies need not fear the constraints of bureaucracy in this phase of increased arms production. This is what emerges from a draft of the report on EU competitiveness prepared by the former Prime Minister, Mario Draghiand viewed by the portal “Politico.eu“.

“The EU’s defence industrial base is facing structural challenges in terms of capabilities, know-how and technological advantage. As a result, the EU is not keeping pace with its global competitors,” the draft reads.

“With the return of the war in the EU neighbourhoodthe emergence of new types of hybrid threats and a possible shift in geographic focus and defense needs United Statesthe EU will have to take on increasing responsibility for its own defence and security”, the document continues, as it writes “Political“.

Recommendations include the introduction of a “European preference principle” to incentivise European defence solutions compared to international competitors; the definition of a governance model between the Commission, the European External Action Service and the European Defence Agency; and finally create a “Defense Industry Authority” centralized for centralized purchasing on behalf of EU countries.