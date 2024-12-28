All parties seem destined to understand each other and things have to go awry for Juninhothe forward chosen by Víctor Orta, did not land in Nervión to reinforce Pimienta’s team in January. Little by little, steps are being taken for the Qarabag attacker to don the Sevilla jersey after the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho In the summer he has not contributed absolutely anything to the team’s offensive gear. Sevilla FC.

Not only does Juninho pressure his club every time he has the opportunity to let him leave and sign for Sevilla FC, but the Azerbaijani team itself is already beginning to give in, to get used to the idea that it will have to get rid of its striker in this winter market: “We want him to play where he is happy,” he said. Emrah Çelikel, general director of Qarabagto Report.

With these words, the leader admits that negotiations between the clubs are still open and they are seeking an agreement for the transfer to take place. Juninho wants nothing more than to defend the Sevilla shield in the second leg of the championship in Spain. For the Brazilian, it is the opportunity of a lifetime.

For now, Qarabag has already rejected a first offer from Sevilla. In any case, the positions are getting closer and the agreement could be carried out in figures that would be around four million of euros for this 28-year-old striker. «At the moment no agreement has been reached. Until things are concluded, I think it is not right to make a broad statement on this matter. The process is ongoing. Something may change in the interests of the parties, and one of the two clubs may refuse, but negotiations are ongoing and the player is also interested in this operation. We are also interested in him playing where he is happy,” said Çelikel.