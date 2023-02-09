EU | Finland opposes the tightening of subsidies for the energy use of forestry residues

According to an unofficial document seen by STT, nine other European Union member states share the same position.

Brussels

Finland and nine other EU member states are opposed to the strictures, which would hit, among other things, subsidies for the energy use of biomass from forest thinning and forestry residues. This is evident from an unofficial document seen by STT, which was drawn up on Finland’s initiative.

The European Parliament and the member states of the Union now have to refine their positions on how to update the renewable energy directive. Parliament has been strict in its own positions with forest energy, which has heated up feelings in the forest sector in Finland.

The paper of the member countries seen by STT represents the position that forest energy should also be utilized when separating from Russian fossil energy.

“The only way to replace imported fossil fuels and improve our sustainability is to use all available domestic renewable energy sources,” the paper says.

In addition to Finland, France, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Slovenia have also issued statements. Based on the paper, the countries consider it important to maintain subsidies for, among other things, biomass resulting from forestry thinning, round wood with a small diameter, as well as trees damaged by forest fires, pests and diseases, as well as forest industry waste and residues.

European the parliament’s position caused heartburn in the forestry sector last fall. The concern has been how to deal with the “side streams” arising from managing the forest, which do not want to be suitable for other industries.

However, the European Parliament itself cannot decide on the matter, but must reach an agreement with the member states.

The purpose of updating the Renewable Energy Directive is to prevent climate change. In Metsäenergia, the idea is not to support the burning of wood that is used for products with a higher processing value.

The EU Commission has proposed that the number of renewable energy sources in the Union territory be increased to 40% by 2030. The member states are also in favor of this goal, but the European Parliament would like it to be increased to 45%.

The directive is part of a package in which the EU region’s greenhouse emissions are to be reduced by 55 percent by 2030 and to make the EU region completely climate neutral by 2050.