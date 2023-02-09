After an argument, a man shot his ex-partner in the head and then committed suicide in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office in Mexico City.

The events occurred this Wednesday afternoon, in an apartment in the building marked with number 88, on Comercio Street, in the Escandon colony.

According to preliminary reports from the Mexico City Police (CDMX) they state that the victim was in his apartment on Comercio Street, in the Escandón neighborhood, when his ex-partner arrived at the place, where an argument began, during the that the assailant drew a firearm and shot the woman in the head.

After what happened, elements of the police and paramedics arrived at the scene, because they received the alert from the neighbors about the shots.

Arriving, they found the assailant dead, and the 33-year-old victim, still alive, despite receiving an impact on the head, for which she was transferred to the Xoco hospital as an emergency. After shooting the woman, the man committed suicide with the same weapon.

Emergency Medical Technicians from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) arrived at the department of Colonia Escandón, aboard unit 833, where they found the victim still alive, who was transferred to the emergency room Xoco Hospital.

Agents of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) guarded the apartment where the events occurred.

Criminalistics experts arrived at the department that was the scene of the crime, to carry out the removal of the corpse of the suicide bomber and gather evidence that would allow the facts to be clarified.

The evidence will be included in the investigative folder that the ministerial authorities began after the attempted murder of the woman, and the suicide of the aggressor, for which testimonies will be collected about the couple that will add to the evidence found at the scene. .