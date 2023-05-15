The EU Council has officially appointed Luigi Di Maio special representative for the Gulfinforms the rotating presidency.

An appointment that of the former foreign minister is not appreciated by the government which, as previously clarified by the foreign minister Antonio Tajani, “it is a free choice of the High Representative” Josep Borrell

. “It is a candidacy that was made by Di Maio when he was foreign minister” in the Draghi government so he “is not the government’s candidate”.

A choice defined as “politically outrageous” by the Lega senators in the Foreign Affairs Committee and stigmatized with even clearer words by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini: “Di Maio will perhaps represent Italy in the Gulf… Not in my name, not in your name, and not in the name of the current government“.

The candidacy is in fact autonomous and independent like those of all the other candidates, on the basis of what is established by the European procedures. Applications are in fact free and on a voluntary basis.

Subsequently the candidates are examined by a technical and independent Commission which indicates its choice to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy. Therefore a different process from the political appointments that concern, for example, positions such as the European Commissioners.