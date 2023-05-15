Coulthard sponsors the Port Imperial circuit

In 2013 F1 was very close to signing a deal with the New Jersey to race on the Port Imperial track designed by Hermann Tilke taking advantage of an area overlooking Manhattan, a project that would have combined an exceptional glance and a circuit with also some interesting cues on a technical level.

In fact, the circuit, after a series of 90° bends typical of street circuits, on paper presents a climb characterized by fast turns in succession reminiscent of Macao. David Coulthard he indulged in a risky comparison to say the least, but which rests on the fact that he traveled the route proposed by Hermann Tilke at the wheel of the Red Bull RB7 on the occasion of a promotional event in 2012.

“We tried to have a race in New York several years ago in Weehawken – Coulthard’s words reported by the newspaper Autosport – I remember racing in one of the Red Bull show cars. I covered part of the track with the F1 and it was incredible. Facing Manhattan, there was a trait that made Spa Eau Rouge seem like a child’s thing. If they ever get the project going again it would be the perfect venue for another race in the United States.”.

Currently, the F1 calendar already includes three stages in the United States, namely Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, which will debut in 2023 as the penultimate race of the year before the grand finale in Abu Dhabi. The Circuit of the Americas in Texas is the only permanent track, while street circuits are raced in both Florida and Las Vegas, even if it should be emphasized that the one built around Hard Rock Stadium has at least one first sector that does not it has nothing to envy to a permanent circuit. Expansion into the United States is a distinct possibility for the future calendar of F1, even if the boomerang effect of an exponential growth which is already showing the first signs of ‘regression’ should not be underestimated.