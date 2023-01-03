Of Sergio Pillon

Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes the object of a regulatory proposal of the European Union. Proposal for a Regulation laying down harmonized rules on artificial intelligence (Artificial Intelligence Act). Healthcare systems have been talking about artificial intelligence for a long time but their own the lack of certain rules it has held back the evolution of the market up to now, also exposing it to the risks that a deregulation can bring. The most explored sector in healthcare has been that of radiology: automatic image analysis systems, pre-analysis in order to highlight areas at risk for tumors and even, recently for Covid.

Specific health rules The proposal analyzes safety, ethical and regulatory aspects, for example that of the CE marking but also the definition of artificial intelligence. A discussion has started, which can be followed on the dedicated EU websites, starting from this link: https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/library/proposal-regulation-laying-down-harmonised-rules-artificial-intelligence-artificial-intelligence. The main theme, at least for now that health is often used as an example but probably needs specific and dedicated rules. As I often say for, I don't know if AI will replace doctors but those who use AI will replace those who don't.

* Coordinator of the digital transformation ASL Frosinone, Lazio region; medical director of CIRM