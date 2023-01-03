Bad news story: Ken Block died on January 2, 2023 in a accident snowmobiling in the snow of Park Cityin Utah. The showman of rallies and stars of YouTube suddenly leaves us at the age of 55 years old. In his career he has been a tightrope walker, entrepreneur and stuntman. He was known for the videos of the series Gymkhana. A tragic news arrived on the birthday (54 years) of Michael Schumacher, another famous driver involved in a tragic accident on the snow.

Ken Block is dead

Ken Block is dead because of a accident on a snowmobile that involved him in the Utah. According to the reconstruction of the local police it was on a very steep slope when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned several times and ended up on him.

Ken Block in action in one of his famous Gymkhana videos

The mourning was communicated by his family via social media: “It is with our deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. We will miss him incredibly. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time as they mourn.”

Accident where Ken Block lost his life

Ken Block’s fatal accident did not occur on the track but on the snow at a time far from racing. The famous pilot was killed by snowmobile which he was using at that fateful moment.

Ken Block’s snowmobile before his fatal crash in Utah

Rescuers reported that the vehicle is dead upside down hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene from numerous injuries sustained in the crash. Ken Block was traveling with a group at the time of the accident, but he was alone when the accident occurred.

Who was Ken Block

Kenneth Paul Block, said Ken was an American rally driver, entrepreneur and stuntman. In 2005 he started his sporting career in rallies with a fourth place overall, racing with a Subaru Impreza WRC prepared by the team Vermont Sports Car in the championship Rally America. After several seasons at home in 2009 makes an appearance in an episode of the television program Top Gear in which he is interviewed by James May and performs in a decommissioned airport. From that moment she began to collaborate with the Codemasters in the field of video games for DiRT 2, DiRT 3 and DiRT Showdown.

Ken Block has died at the age of 55

From the following year the big leap in WRC extension with the support of M-Sportwhich allows him to form his own team, the Monster World Rally Teamto run part of the world rally events with one Ford Focus RS WRC. He also raced in the WRC until 2015 aboard one Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

Since then he has dedicated himself to the management of Hoonigan company and to the production of the videos of the series Gymkhanain which he performed evolutions bordering on madness.

