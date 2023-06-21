Dhe EU Commission has confirmed that the accession candidates Ukraine and Moldova are making initial progress towards the opening of negotiations. The Commissioner responsible, Olivér Várhelyi, gave an interim conclusion to the ambassadors of the member states on Wednesday. He will inform the European Affairs Ministers this Thursday. According to diplomats, Ukraine has fulfilled two out of seven and Moldova three out of nine conditions. Georgia, which is to receive candidate status at a later date, met three of twelve conditions.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Várhelyi acknowledged that Ukraine had taken the necessary steps to appoint judges and secure independent media. On June 1, the country’s High Judicial Council appointed the 16 members of the selection committee that will now fill more than 2,000 vacant judge positions and review the qualifications of previously appointed individuals. The members must be independent and of the highest professional standard, eight of whom are active or retired judges. However, the integrity of two people was questioned in the Ukrainian media. A new law came into force at the end of March that is intended to strengthen the independence of the media, including from oligarchic owners.

Regarding Moldova, the Enlargement Commissioner explained that it had implemented the recommendations of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the OSCE on the independence of the judiciary. For example, judges and prosecutors should disclose their assets. In addition, the country has improved civil society participation in decision-making processes at all levels and strengthened human rights protection, especially for vulnerable groups.

Georgia, on the other hand, has taken measures to curb violence against women and has ensured that courts actively incorporate the case law of the European Court of Human Rights into their judgments. A new independent ombudsperson has also been nominated.







In autumn, the EU Commission will present a written report for each country, on the basis of which the states will then decide on the start of negotiations.