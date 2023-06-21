The Ukrainian prime minister estimated on Wednesday at $1.5 billion the environmental damage caused by the destruction by Russian forces earlier this month of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.on the Dnieper River, which caused severe flooding.

Allies want Russia to pay for rebuilding Ukraine

Russia will have to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, said US and European leaders meeting in London on Wednesdayat an international conference that garnered pledges of billions of dollars to boost Ukraine’s war-torn economy.

“Let’s be clear: Russia is the cause of the destruction of Ukraine. And Russia will end up bearing the cost of reconstruction,” he said. the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, when announcing additional aid from his country, for 1,300 million dollars, destined mainly for essential infrastructures.

Also the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenconsidered that “the aggressor must be held responsible.”

This is what flooded areas look like after the overflow of the dam in Ukraine.

“It is clear that Russia must pay for the destruction it has inflicted. That is why we are working with our allies to explore legal ways to use the frozen Russian assets,” for tens of billions of dollars, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Leaders and representatives of more than 60 countries began an appointment in the British capital two-day event that seeks to mobilize funds to sustain the economy of a country subjected to a devastating war for 16 months.

“Every day of Russian aggression brings new ruins, thousands and thousands of houses destroyed, industries devastated, lives burned,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said by videoconference as his army tried to recapture territories seized by the Russians with a major counteroffensive. the beginning of the invasion in February 2022.

Houses and farms flooded after the incident at the Ukrainian dam.

Later his prime ministerDenis Shmigalestimated at 1.5 billion dollars alone the environmental damage caused by the destruction at the beginning of the month of the Kakhovka hydroelectric damon the Dnieper River, which caused severe flooding.

This “preliminary estimate (…) does not include losses in agriculture, infrastructure, housing or the cost of rebuilding the plant itself,” he told a press conference in London.

