A new eruptive phase is underway on Etna, but the activity can only be followed by the instruments of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Catania because the bad weather that hides the volcano with rain clouds prevents direct observation. “A fountain of lava with lapilli at 2,500 meters with a size of 6 centimeters”, reports Mauro Coltelli of Ingv. “It all started on Thursday, the tremor remained high, and this morning it got up again. The eruptive column reached 11 kilometers”.



01:36