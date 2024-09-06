Etihad Airways has announced its readiness to expand its network of destinations with the addition of Warsaw in Poland and Prague in the Czech Republic, marking the first time the airline will operate direct flights to these two countries.

The carrier said in a press statement today that it will operate 4 weekly flights to Warsaw and Prague, starting from June 2, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its European destination network.

These flights will be operated on Etihad Airways’ state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering 28 Business Class seats and 262 Economy Class seats.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to add Warsaw and Prague to our network, reflecting our commitment to expanding into new and exciting markets. These routes not only expand our network, but also provide an important opportunity to strengthen ties with these two countries and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi. We see this as a key step in our growth strategy, supporting tourism and the UAE’s vision for the future.”

Thanks to its strategic and global pivotal location, Abu Dhabi provides seamless connectivity to Etihad Airways’ growing network, with the new flights opening a direct route to key destinations across the Middle East, Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Australia.

Zayed International Airport, with its innovative services, along with Etihad services, enhances the travel experience, making Abu Dhabi an important gateway between Europe and a number of the world’s most important markets.