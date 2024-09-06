Over the last few hours Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have suffered a serious loss in the family. The famous pop star and his wife lost their two historic dogs on the same night. The couple had been linked for more than 14 years to their four-legged friends who have been present in every phase of their life as a couple. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On the same night Robbie Williams and Ayda Field found themselves facing two family bereavements. In detail, their two children passed away historical dogsPoupette and Walle. The first was 18 years old and was already Ayda’s dog before she even met the popstar. Both puppies attended the couple’s wedding as bridesmaid and page boy.

To spread the sad announcement on social media it was Ayda Field herself who shared a series of photo on her Instagram profile portraying the two four-legged friends. In the note the famous actress wanted to address her last farewell to his life companions:

Today, our dogs Poupette and Walle left this planet to begin an adventure in an infinite and distant galaxy. They died together in bed, listening to ‘Dancing Queen’, surrounded by so much love.

Robbie Williams’ wife was linked to Poupette for a long time 18 years old. In fact, the dog entered the actress’s life before she met her husband. Poupette and Walle played the roles respectively roles of bridesmaid and page boy at the couple’s wedding in 2010, as reported by the woman in the dedication shared on his social account:

Poupette has been with me for 18 years. From the day we met, she has been my soulmate. I was a single girl, and suddenly, with Poupette, I was a ‘single mom’. Everyone who knew me called her ‘my shadow’… because everywhere I went, she was right behind me. It’s strange how you can share so much with a being who can’t communicate in the same language as you. But that’s the beauty of unconditional love… it doesn’t need words.

Both puppies have been through every phase important in the couple’s life. Therefore, they were present at the birth of their four children, they participated in numerous leisure and business trips. That’s not all. The two four-legged friends also faced the various tours of Robbie Williams around the world and all the evolutionary stages of marriage, with its ups and downs: