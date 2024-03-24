March 24, 1999

Singapore. The ethnic clashes continue in the sector Indonesian of the island of Borneo, where at least 114 people have died and thousands have left their homes in search of a safer place. More than 13 thousand people were evicted from the Sambas district, scene of the bloody clashes in Kalimantan. Reports indicated that mobs continued to set fire to houses left by their owners in the districts of Sambas and Jawai, while two thousand refugees waited to be evacuated by air. Authorities reported that security forces have found the people dead with knife wounds, victims of violence that broke out last week between rival ethnic groups. The conflict has pitted indigenous Malays and Dayaks from the region against migrants from Madura Island. east of Java, and has left 150 injured. Groups of Malay and Dayak tribes, armed with machetes and guns, have attacked the Madurai minority. Some victims were decapitated and reports of cannibalism have been received, still unconfirmed by official sources. Security forces were deployed in the affected areas and began searching for armed people; 900 knives and 500 firearms were seized, but the clashes have not been controlled.

IMMINENT INCREASE IN DRINKING WATER. Because JAPAMA is immersed in a deep crisis, overwhelmed by increases in inputs and energy, which have caused a significant increase in operation and maintenance costs, coupled with a budget deficit and low recovery of debts. defaulters, the manager of the agency maintained that an increase in water consumption rates is imminent. Engineer José Luis López Montiel added that the council will meet to analyze alternatives and regain balance.

March 24, 1974

PEACE BETWEEN STUDENTS AND AUTHORITIES. Municipal authorities and leaders of the Mochis High School of the UAS will coordinate efforts to prevent acts of violence such as those that occurred in recent days from being recorded in the future, when preventive police agents detained 90 young high school students and four professors, as a result of the attack on four public guardians at the Juárez monument. Students and teachers met with the school director Humberto Marín and the mayor Ahome, Nicanor Villarreal, to redouble efforts.

THE FASHION OF NUDISM ARRIVES. Buenos Aires. The new world trend of “streaking” (running naked in the street, in sports stadiums and public places) also reached Argentina. A young man without clothes took a fleeting walk; He appeared in the center of the provincial capital of Tucumán and then got into a car that sped away. This nudist appearance is the first confirmed in the country, although the evening newspaper Tocumano Noticias had received complaints from people who had already seen “streakers” in this capital. The first incident occurred in the United States in 1804.

FESTIVAL OF MUSICAL VARIETIES. After accepting an invitation from the Municipal Committee, a choral group from the United States, widely known in the northern country as “The Sounds Of Zion”, will be among us. The group, made up of 45 members, including young men and women, is on tour in some cities in Mexico. All members of the group are students at the University of Salt, Lake City, Utah. The presentation is on the 26th at the Lions Social Center.

