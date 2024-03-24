It seems that Rockstar Games plans to involve players in planning the future of GTA Onlineperhaps in view of the arrival of GTA 6since he is sending some surveys to selected users to discuss the gaming experience.
According to various reports, Rockstar Games is sending some selected users emails inviting them to take part in a survey, in which the company asks feedback and information on the GTA Online gaming experience, probably for future developments.
The idea is that this information can be used by the team to develop the next substantial evolution of the multiplayer platform, which will probably be launched with the arrival of GTA 6, which does not yet have a release date but could arrive in 2025.
An exclusive interview
It seems to be an in-depth survey, given that the emails talk about “one-to-one discussions”, therefore a sort of real interview, at the end of which the user receives 2 million dollars in GTA credits as compensation.
This is an initiative that seems aimed at players who have proven to be very active on the GTA Online front over the years, so it could be a rather limited sample, but NintendoPal in particular published a screenshot of the email, demonstrating the existence of this initiative.
Considering the excellent public response to GTA Online, which continues to represent a notable source of income for Rockstar Games with its live service structure, it is practically certain that GTA 6 will also have its own version of this platform, pending further information to about. Meanwhile, we've seen that GTA 6 could be delayed until 2026.
#GTA #Online #GTA #Rockstar #Games #sends #surveys #selected #players
Leave a Reply