It seems that Rockstar Games plans to involve players in planning the future of GTA Onlineperhaps in view of the arrival of GTA 6since he is sending some surveys to selected users to discuss the gaming experience.

According to various reports, Rockstar Games is sending some selected users emails inviting them to take part in a survey, in which the company asks feedback and information on the GTA Online gaming experience, probably for future developments.

The idea is that this information can be used by the team to develop the next substantial evolution of the multiplayer platform, which will probably be launched with the arrival of GTA 6, which does not yet have a release date but could arrive in 2025.