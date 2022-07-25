Giorgio Rondelli analyzes the results of the fast middle distance course of the Athletics World Championships that ended in Eugene

Giorgio Rondelli

World to frame that of Eugene. Archived with three world records and many other truly extraordinary technical performances. He also enjoyed the ten middle distance trials and the two marathon races.

ETHIOPIA – With an absolute protagonist nation: Ethiopia capable of winning 4 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. Dominating two sectors. The marathon for both men and women. In addition to the extended women’s middle distance, winning both the 5000 and the 10,000 meters. Kenya was less brilliant than on other occasions, which also won a total of 10 medals like Ethiopia. But with only two golds: in the men’s 800s and the women’s 1500s. To which he then added another 5 silver and 2 bronze medals. Third with honors goes to Great Britain with a gold in the men’s 1500s, a silver in the 800s and a bronze in the women’s 1500s. Confirming its historical tradition in fast middle distance. See also The 7 most outstanding Latin American players of the weekend in European football

Ingebrigtsen and Tsegay – The royal couple of the middle distance can only be that made up of the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay and the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Both defeated in their respective finals of the 1500s, they then won the following 5000 races as dominators.

Jake Wightman – Speaking of unexpected defeats, the victory of the British Jake Wightman on 1500 meters caused a sensation by beating Jakob Ingebritsen, great favorite of the eve. Wightman’s overtaking at the entrance to the last curve by cutting the road at Ingebritsen is a must. That after the race he did not take the defeat with due refinement: “In the race I made a mistake. So I let myself be beaten by someone less strong than me”. For the series, let’s leave modesty in the drawer at home.

The confirmations – However, there was no lack of confirmations in some middle distance races. First of all in the fast middle distance with the American Athing Mu dominating the 800 meters. A very talented athlete who in the next few years could beat the long-standing record of the Czechoslovakian Jarmila Krathocvilova of 1.53.28 dated 23 July 1983. Once again the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon won the 1500m sprint. A truly unbeatable athlete on the occasions that matter. Victories as expected also in the two races of the hedges for the Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali athlete very technical in overcoming the barriers and very strong in the sprint. Among the women success for the former Kenyan Norah Jeruto who now competes for the colors of Kazakhstan. From her film library her last passage to the water hole without putting her foot on the beam. A consolidated technique that allowed her to take the decisive advantage to go on to win the gold medal. See also Who is Viti, the twenty-year-old who lights up the market derby

Cheptegei & Gidey – Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei and Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey competed in both 10,000 and 5,000. Two distances for which they hold relative world records. On the longer distance both won the gold medal after fierce sprints with the opponents of the day. On the shorter one they left a lot to be desired. Gidey finished fifth after compatriots Gudaf Tsegay gold medal and Dawit Seyaum bronze medal. Cheptegei even ninth. Behind his young compatriot Oscar Chelimo an unexpected bronze medal in a race with many world-class athletes.