Before launch, no one believed that a cat would be a worthy opponent of a war god, but the reality is different. Stray he passed it God of War becoming the most acclaimed game on Steam of 2022, at least for now.

Steam doesn’t have a table of the best games according to user reviews, but there is an open source tool, Steam 250, that gives us just that. Steam 250 extracts Steam Spy metrics and other data to create a ranking of the top 250 games on the platform.

In 2022, the best game so far is Stray. These types of lists are far from accurate, despite using real data. The system is based on the amount of favorable reviews for each game. As popular games have a greater reach, they also have more negative reviews and are influenced in the rankings.

Stray has just surpassed God of War to become the highest rated PC game of 2022, according to Steam250s weighted calculation. pic.twitter.com/pmLuwXLS0c – Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) July 25, 2022



For now Stray has been able to kidnap the hearts of players and modders who, thanks to many mods, allow you to customize our adorable protagonist.

